Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 148,560 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,560 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Nice worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nice alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nice to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nice from $173.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nice presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.42.

NICE opened at $140.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $183.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.