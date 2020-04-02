Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 610,482 Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,482 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.45% of Endo International worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Endo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,771 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Endo International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $839.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. Endo International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Endo International Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.