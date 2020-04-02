Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Constellation Brands worth $134,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.95.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $8.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $214.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

