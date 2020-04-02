Contentos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Contentos token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00050880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.04404035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036641 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010623 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,588,503 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

