Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLGX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE CLGX opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. Corelogic has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,100 shares of company stock worth $739,668. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Corelogic by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

