Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 238.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $362.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.81 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

