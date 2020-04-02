Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.08% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 877,462 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Shares of CRVS opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $61.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

