COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

COSTAMARE INC/SH has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect COSTAMARE INC/SH to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

Shares of CMRE stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $4.17. 678,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $128.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMRE. ValuEngine lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.