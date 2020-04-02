CoTrader (COT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $57,661.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, CoTrader has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $349,410.92 and $57,661.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.42 or 0.04451433 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00067651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010591 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003357 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

COT is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

