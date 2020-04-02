COVA (COVA) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, COVA has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One COVA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a total market cap of $339,667.66 and $712,160.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

