Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE CVA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,983. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Covanta has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Covanta will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

