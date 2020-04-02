CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $851,099.30

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, CPChain has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $851,099.30 and $29,636.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.01011507 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00050521 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.