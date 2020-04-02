Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s previous close.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $290,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,481.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,250 shares of company stock worth $1,741,889. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 72,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

