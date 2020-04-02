Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Cream has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. Cream has a market capitalization of $15,693.49 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.01010274 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00050457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029561 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00173976 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007227 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000484 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00071448 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.