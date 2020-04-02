CREDIT Price Tops $0.0000 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $59,443.83 and $12,669.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00070962 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.