Credit Suisse AG Buys 36,191 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,191 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 218,470 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 741,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53,311 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 148,740 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 109,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX opened at $7.40 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTMX. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Nomura decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

