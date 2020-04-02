Credit Suisse AG Has $1.01 Million Stake in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 372,186 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Northern Oil & Gas worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,946,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 18,915.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,639,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,832,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after buying an additional 2,536,622 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 1,314,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 928,350 shares during the period.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 801,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $481,127.40. Insiders have acquired 11,749,742 shares of company stock valued at $16,698,459 over the last 90 days.

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.