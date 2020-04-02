Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

GOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $747.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $924.27 million during the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.