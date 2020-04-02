Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,327 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.10. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.30.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $5,412,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

