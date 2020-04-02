Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,418 Shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AVX were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVX by 30.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSE:AVX opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.87. AVX Co. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.80 million. AVX had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 13.15%. AVX’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AVX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other AVX news, major shareholder Corp Kyocera purchased 31,763,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.66 per share, with a total value of $687,997,215.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

