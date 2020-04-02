Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

CIK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 422,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,628. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $3.45.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,407 shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $98,808.31.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

