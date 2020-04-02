Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,900 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RDSB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,343.70 ($30.83).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,463.80 ($19.26) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,525.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,066.45. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

