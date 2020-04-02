Credit Suisse Group Cuts Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Price Target to $4.75

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PUMP. Stephens lowered shares of Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of PUMP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 129,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,257. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,184,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,445,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,675,000. Finally, Mitchell Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,957,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

