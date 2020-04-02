Credit Suisse Group Cuts Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 270

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Meggitt to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 241 ($3.17) price objective (down from GBX 379 ($4.99)) on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 431.64 ($5.68).

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 235.40 ($3.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41. Meggitt has a 52 week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 478.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 603.40. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32.

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,360 ($39,936.86). Also, insider Marina Thomas sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £7,908.32 ($10,402.95).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

