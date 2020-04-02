DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

DCP opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.82. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DCP Midstream news, CFO Sean O’brien bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Loving bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

