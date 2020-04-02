Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€10.26” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €10.26 ($11.93) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.01 ($15.13).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €7.98 ($9.27). 13,362,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €8.02 ($9.33) and a twelve month high of €22.70 ($26.40). The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.