Credit Suisse Group Trims Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Target Price to C$21.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Imperial Oil from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.88.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$1.72 on Thursday, reaching C$17.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,170,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,997. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$40.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

