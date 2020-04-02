Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,456. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

