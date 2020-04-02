Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (0.16)-(0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.32 million.Cree also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.16–0.14 EPS.

Shares of CREE traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 1,278,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CREE. Piper Sandler upgraded Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Charter Equity initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cree from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

