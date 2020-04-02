Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.16–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $216-216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cree from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Charter Equity initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of CREE stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 1,278,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,802. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.98. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cree will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

