Critical Analysis: Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) & Sutter Rock Capital (NYSE:SSSS)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and Sutter Rock Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus price target of $20.19, indicating a potential upside of 75.24%. Sutter Rock Capital has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.25%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than Goldman Sachs BDC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Sutter Rock Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $147.26 million 3.16 $36.15 million $1.98 5.82 Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 73.91 $23.95 million N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Sutter Rock Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Sutter Rock Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 24.55% 11.60% 5.38% Sutter Rock Capital 1,602.27% -4.51% -2.97%

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Sutter Rock Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

