Critical Survey: Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Brunswick Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRBW)

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bank of Commerce 23.47% 9.99% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brunswick Bancorp and Bank of Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank of Commerce has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Bank of Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Bank of Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank of Commerce $63.75 million 2.05 $14.96 million $0.83 8.67

Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Commerce beats Brunswick Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, IRA accounts, and time deposits; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgages, small business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as equipment financing loans. It also provides merchant services; and direct deposit of payroll, electronic banking, night depository, safe deposit box, combined statements, medallion signature guarantee, and notary services, as well as Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides sweep arrangements and safe deposit boxes; and collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. The company operates through 10 full service facilities and 1 limited service facility in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

