CROAT Trading 46% Higher Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $73,665.68 and approximately $107.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, CROAT has traded 46% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 77,145,677 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

