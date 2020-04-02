Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 237.5% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cronos Group by 7,925.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Cronos Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

