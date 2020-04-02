Cryptaur (CPT) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $5,123.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00051043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.86 or 0.04465666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036725 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010967 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003412 BTC.

About Cryptaur

CPT is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

