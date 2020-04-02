Crypterium Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $114,725.00 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Crypterium token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003725 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Liquid. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $25.32 million and approximately $114,725.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.02664525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193146 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,569,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/@crypterium_io.

Crypterium Token Trading

Crypterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Tidex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

