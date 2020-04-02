CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $117,761.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $81,678.35 and $117,761.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.02664525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193146 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

