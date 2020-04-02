Cryptopay (CPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.39 million and $36.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.91 or 0.04481794 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014693 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010705 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,578 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.