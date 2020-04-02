CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Trimmed by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.52.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

