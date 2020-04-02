Cube (AUTO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,983.00

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Cube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, CPDAX and HitBTC. Cube has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $10,983.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cube has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.02623306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00192757 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cube

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

