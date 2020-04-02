Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 140,560 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 2,886.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,560 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

