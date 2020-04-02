Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,238 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

