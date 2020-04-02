Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,495 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Mimecast worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIME. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $9,467,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $9,350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,794 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 968,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,994,000 after purchasing an additional 85,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mimecast from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of MIME opened at $33.38 on Thursday. Mimecast Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -303.45, a P/E/G ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,348 shares of company stock worth $4,845,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.