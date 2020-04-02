Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,168,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,656,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $571.57.

NYSE TDG opened at $272.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $492.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

