Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

