Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,167 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 765,852 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,800,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after acquiring an additional 570,294 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,070,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 423,349 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after buying an additional 292,206 shares during the period.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $906.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

