Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 72,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 978.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Slack news, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $806,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,198,051 shares of company stock worth $25,932,492.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.51. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

