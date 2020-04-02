Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 353.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,237 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $63,578,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,663 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,578,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,634,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,977,000 after buying an additional 1,423,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after buying an additional 1,066,573 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. CNH Industrial NV has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

