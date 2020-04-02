Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 172.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRSP opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

PRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. William Blair began coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

