Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 132,284 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,284 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 165,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 135,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $60.12 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

